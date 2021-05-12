Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 12 2021
Wednesday May 12, 2021

Zayn Malik stands with Palestinian people, supports their resistance to colonization

British singer Zayn Malik has expressed solidarity with Palestinians, saying “My heart aches for the families who have lost loved ones.”

The Like I Would singer took to Instagram and shared news stories from various media outlets about Israeli forces attacks on Palestinians and wrote “I stand with the Palestinian people and support their resistance to colonization and protection of their human rights.”

“My heart aches for the families who have lost loved ones. We cannot stand as silent witnesses to children being orphaned and murdered and not demand for the human rights of all Palestinians!”

He went on to say, “This must end. Free Palestine”.

Earlier, Zayn’s partner Gigi Hadid, who comes from Palestinian background, raised her voice in support of Palestine.

