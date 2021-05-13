Joshua Bassett reveals his sexuality after his thoughts on Harry Styles set off online frenzy

Joshua Bassett has opened up on his sexuality to address the internet response after his thoughts on Harry Styles set off an online frenzy.



The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” actor urged fans to “love who you love shamelessly” this week after setting off a whirlwind of speculation about his sexuality as his 'coming out video' went viral and triggered an online debate.

Joshua became the subject of online debate Monday when he gushed over Harry Styles in a video chat with Clevver News.

Joshua, in his latest social media note, talked about his experiences growing up. He posted a short video of himself performing an acoustic version of an as-yet-unreleased song to his social media accounts, along with statement expanding on his earlier comments.

“My entire life people have told me my sexuality,” he wrote. “People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance.”

The star went on to say: "It's 2021. We are the generation of love & growth, it's time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same. Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love." He concluded with a rainbow of heart emojis.



He previously gushed over Harry Styles in an interview while responding to a question about the singer, saying: "I think he’s a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, but when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming too. Lots of things. This is also my coming out video, I guess."

The video went viral on social media and caught the attention of people, who weren't totally sure if he was giving himself a label. Joshua Bassett's sweet comments about Harry Styles sent tongues wagging as the fans wondered if he came out as gay.