Maisie Williams looks stunning in blonde-hair look

English actress Maisie Williams looked unrecognizable in her new looks with chic blonde hair.

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress showed up at the 2021 Brit Awards while sporting platinum blonde hair and bleached eyebrows.

Maisie Williams was on the stage of the Brit Awards for a special reason as she was invited to present American pop singer Taylor Swift with the Global Icon Award. The pop icon showered her with a heap of praise.

“Anyone who knows me at all knows that ‘Game of Thrones’ is my life. So the fact that Maisie was here to present this — I want to grab you,” the 31-year-old Taylor Swift said to the Game of Thrones actress.

“I can’t, since we’re social distancing, but thank you so much for coming here to do this.”

Later on, the two celebs posed for photos backstage. Maisie Williams captioned the snaps with Swift’s lyrics, “Look what you made me do.”

It was last month when the British actress debuted her new look for Earth Day. Later, she slowly transitioned her shag haircut from brunette to blonde.









