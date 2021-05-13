Can't connect right now! retry
In call with Saudi king, PM Imran Khan condemns Israeli attack on Al Aqsa

Prime Minister Imran Khan (Left), Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Right). Photo: APP
  • Prime Minister Imran has vowed Pakistan’s resolute commitment to the sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia.
  • The premier telephones Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
  • The two leaders also exchange greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic discussion with Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and expressed concerns on the latest situation in Palestine.

During the conversation, the prime minister condemned the Israeli Forces’ heinous attack during the month of Ramazan on the Palestinians in and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque, defying all norms of humanity and international law.

PM Imran vowed Pakistan’s resolute commitment to the sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as defence of the Two Holy Mosques.

Read more: PM Imran Khan, Turkey's Erdoğan vow to highlight Israeli atrocities at UN

The prime minister profoundly thanked the Saudi king for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the auspicious opportunity to allow the delegation to enter the Holy Kaaba and the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him), and congratulated him on the success of the visit.

Recalling his recent meeting with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, PM Imran reaffirmed the strong, brotherly relations between the two countries and conveyed the deep reverence, which Pakistan accords to the Saudi leadership.

Read more: Eid in Saudi Arabia on Thursday after Shawwal moon not sighted

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of bilateral significance and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

PM further commended the Kingdom’s role as the leader of Muslim Ummah and also underscored its contribution to the promotion of regional peace.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. The premier also extended an invitation to King Salman to visit Pakistan.

It was also agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.

