Sophie Turner calls out paparazzi for taking unwanted pictures of infant daughter

Sophie Turner lashed out at the shutterbugs in a now-deleted Instagram Story

Sophie Turner got irked by the paparazzi for taking unwanted pictures of her infant daughter, Willa.



The Game of Thrones alum lashed out at the shutterbugs in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

In a video message, Turner began saying, "I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," the 25-year-old Dark Phoenix star added.

"It's [expletive] creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them," Turner went on.

She asserted, "It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."

Turner welcomed her first daughter with Joe Jonas in July. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," the couple's reps told E! News at the time.