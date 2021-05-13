Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner calls out paparazzi for taking unwanted pictures of infant daughter

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 13, 2021

Sophie Turner lashed out at the shutterbugs in a now-deleted Instagram Story

Sophie Turner got irked by the paparazzi for taking unwanted pictures of her infant daughter, Willa.

The Game of Thrones alum lashed out at the shutterbugs in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

In a video message, Turner began saying, "I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," the 25-year-old Dark Phoenix star added.

"It's [expletive] creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them," Turner went on.

She asserted, "It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."

Turner welcomed her first daughter with Joe Jonas in July. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," the couple's reps told E! News at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle scraps baby shower plans ahead of daughter's arrival

Meghan Markle scraps baby shower plans ahead of daughter's arrival
Jennifer Garner unfazed by Jennifer Lopez reigniting romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner unfazed by Jennifer Lopez reigniting romance with Ben Affleck

Tina Turner, Jay-Z to be honoured with induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner, Jay-Z to be honoured with induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Pregnant Meghan Markle's baby girl will reunite royal family, claims expert

Pregnant Meghan Markle's baby girl will reunite royal family, claims expert
Drake to receive Artist of the Decade award at Billboard Music Awards

Drake to receive Artist of the Decade award at Billboard Music Awards
Maisie Williams looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Maisie Williams looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Zack Snyder's zombie heist action thriller Army of the Dead ready for release

Zack Snyder's zombie heist action thriller Army of the Dead ready for release

French cinemas face 400-film backlog as they prepare to reopen

French cinemas face 400-film backlog as they prepare to reopen
Joshua Bassett reveals his sexuality after his thoughts on Harry Styles set off online frenzy

Joshua Bassett reveals his sexuality after his thoughts on Harry Styles set off online frenzy
Jennifer Lopez likely to rekindle lost romance with Ben Affleck, say media reports

Jennifer Lopez likely to rekindle lost romance with Ben Affleck, say media reports
Tom Cruise touches on ‘Mission Impossible’ shouting incident

Tom Cruise touches on ‘Mission Impossible’ shouting incident
Zayn Malik stands with Palestinian people, supports their resistance to colonization

Zayn Malik stands with Palestinian people, supports their resistance to colonization

Latest

view all