Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mark Eid celebrations with PDA-filled snaps

Pakistani couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir left fans swooning over their adorable Eid snaps.

The duo could be seen dressed to nines for the festive occasion as the actress donned a gorgeous pale yellow dress while her hubby was spotted wearing a white shalwar kameez.

The couple exuded relationship goals as they were pictured in adorable, PDA-filled poses.

Fans couldn’t help but sing praises of the adorable couple.

“Gorgeous couple!” one user commented.

“Evil eyes off,” another wrote.

Take a look:







