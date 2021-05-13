Prince Harry facing 'difficulty' over 'losing' family in Megxit fallout

Prince Harry’s messy relationship with his family following his exit and the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview is thought to have made him “feel like an outsider”.

Speaking on a US Weekly podcast, hosts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mulshinel spoke on the impact of the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with his family on him.

They said that the Duke of Sussex must be going through a "difficult" time considering that he lost his mother and in a way lost his father Prince Charles as well.

"Harry's been through a lot, they lost their mum.

"I'm sure he kind of feels in a way he's almost lost his dad too.

"It's got to be really difficult for him to come to grips with this.

"He may feel like an outsider in his family, although that's speculation."