Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Pink on being ‘pitted against’ Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera: ‘There's no competition’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 14, 2021

Pink on being ‘pitted against’ Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera: ‘There's no competition’

Grammy award winning singer Pink recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the sordid start to her career, as well as the negativity that followed.

The singer got candid during her latest interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “I love Britney — she used to carry around my album. I was like, ‘Dude, I'm a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn't have to be the anti-Britney. I don't want to fight anybody’.”

“One of the best things that [music executive] L.A. Reid ever told me was that this music business is big enough for everybody to win at the same time. There's no such thing as competition.”

“I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it's totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad — I love to watch it.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry regularly texts his new friend about paparazzi

Prince Harry regularly texts his new friend about paparazzi
Rihanna delights fans as she reveals about her new music

Rihanna delights fans as she reveals about her new music
BTS’s Jin spills the beans on upcoming military enlistment: 'I will work as hard as I can'

BTS’s Jin spills the beans on upcoming military enlistment: 'I will work as hard as I can'
Katy Perry unveils the countdown to 'Electric' Pokémon collaboration

Katy Perry unveils the countdown to 'Electric' Pokémon collaboration
Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on her ‘ultimate’ passion: ‘I am authentic'

Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on her ‘ultimate’ passion: ‘I am authentic'
Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s ‘clearly’ relaxed body language

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s ‘clearly’ relaxed body language
Prince Harry shares his thoughts on parenting

Prince Harry shares his thoughts on parenting
Ellen DeGeneres discusses her show ending with Oprah Winfrey

Ellen DeGeneres discusses her show ending with Oprah Winfrey
Jennifer Lopez shows off her incredible physique amid romance rumours with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shows off her incredible physique amid romance rumours with ex Ben Affleck

Latest

view all