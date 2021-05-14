Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 14 2021
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen reveal impromptu ‘Tree of Life’ amid living room tour

Friday May 14, 2021

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently gave fans an in-depth tour into their living space and left fans speechless with their indoor tree planted in memory of late baby Jack.

The tour began into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s abode began during one of her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen live Instagram episodes.

While Chrissy waited for the vegetables to heat up over the stove, they both decided to show off their living room, their indoor “tree of life” dedicated to baby Jack, a backyard pool, statement chandelier and family room.

