Anushka Sharma thanks fans for surpassing covid-19 relief target

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has taken to social media to laud fans after officially surpassing their initial covid-19 relief target with an accumulated total of ₹11,39,11,820.

She fawned over the accumulated funds in Instagram with a caption that read, “Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown.”

“We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives.”

“Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Jai Hind.” (Victory to India)

