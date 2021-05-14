Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 14 2021
Shah Rukh Khan prays for health of all as he wishes everyone Eid Mubarak

Friday May 14, 2021

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished his millions of fans a very happy Eid Mubarak and prayed for the health of everyone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pathan actor took to Instagram and delighted his fans with latest stunning photo to wish them on Eid.

He wrote in the caption of the post, “Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world.”

“May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India.”

Khan expressed hope, saying “As always together we will conquer all! Lov U.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

