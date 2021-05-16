Can't connect right now! retry
Veteran politician Begum Naseem Wali Khan passes away

Sunday May 16, 2021

Former Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Begum Naseem Wali Khan's file photo. Photo Courtesy: Jang
  • Begum Naseem Wali was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments, say family sources. 
  • Begum Naseem Wali was the wife of 
  • The funeral prayers of Begum Naseem Wali will be offered at 6pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

Former Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Begum Naseem Wali Khan passed away on Sunday, Jang reported.

According to family sources, Begum Naseem Wali was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments.

Read more: Veteran politician Sherbaz Khan Mazari passes away at 90

Begum Naseem Wali Khan was the widow of ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan.

A veteran politician, Wali had gotten elected to the provincial assembly three times in the past. 

Wali's funeral prayers will be offered at 6pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda, read a statement issued by the party.

