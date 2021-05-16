Veteran politician Begum Naseem Wali Khan passes away

Sunday May 16, 2021
Former Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Begum Naseem Wali Khan passed away on Sunday, Jang reported.
According to family sources, Begum Naseem Wali was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments.
Begum Naseem Wali Khan was the widow of ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan.
A veteran politician, Wali had gotten elected to the provincial assembly three times in the past.
Wali's funeral prayers will be offered at 6pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda, read a statement issued by the party.