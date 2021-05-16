Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 16 2021
Momal Sheikh thanks fans, friends for 'endless' birthday love

Sunday May 16, 2021

Pakistani actress and producer Momal Sheikh has extended gratitude to the fans and friends for their heartfelt messages, prayers and endless birthday love.

Sharing her lovely photo on Instagram, the Yaariyan star wrote “Another year older, another year wiser!”

“Thank you for the heartfelt messages, prayers and endless birthday love. I am so touched and grateful for being surrounded by such warm and affectionate friends, family and fans.”

“I am where i am because of you all. It means the world to me to be loved and respected unconditionally.”

Momal further said “To those who took out the time to post on the fan pages, i am and will always be indebted for your dedication and love. I only grow personally and professionally because of your love and encouragement. I pray for your safety and happiness.”

She continued “Thank you my insta fam! I am truly blessed. Love you all.”

