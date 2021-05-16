Prince Harry 'becoming himself' since royal exit

While Prince Harry is thought to have been influenced by Meghan Markle over his choice to move to the states a royal commentator believes that the Duke of Sussex is simply “starting to be himself”.

Prince Harry, while speaking on Armchair Expert podcast, spoke about his mental health and made some blistering comments indicating that he is in a much better place since making his exit from the royal family.

Commentator Sarah Vine wrote in the Mail on Sunday and said that, against popular belief, Meghan was not to blame of the Duke’s change in behaviour since calling it quits from the royal family.

"I don't think she's the only one to blame," she said.

"I believe Harry is just as complicit. It's only that we've never really wanted to accept it because in our minds he is still that tragic young boy at his mother's funeral.

"But that Harry is gone now and the man we see before us is a very different kettle of fish.

"Far from being brainwashed by Meghan, I think he's just starting to be himself."

"Harry has always claimed he stepped down as a working royal and moved to America to protect his own family.

"That he had no choice, that it was the only sane option. But if you ask me it's got nothing to do with that.

"He did it to pursue his dream. His own dream of freedom – which is fast becoming the Royal Family's ultimate nightmare."