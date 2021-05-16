Hilaria Baldwin sheds light on son's ‘scary’ allergic reaction

Hilaria Baldwin recently turned to social media and shared the news regarding a recent health scare that has been plaguing her family.

The star took to Instagram with a recap of the entire incident and wrote, “We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads. My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first.”

“Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare. This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok.”

“I’m grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won’t mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness.”



She concluded by writing, “I was told that expediency in this situation is key..don't wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation—just go and reach for help love you my baby boy mama loves you so.”