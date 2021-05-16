Can't connect right now! retry
Miranda Kerr addresses love for Katy Perry: 'I'm happy Orlando found her'

Miranda Kerr addresses love for Katy Perry: 'I'm happy Orlando found her'

Miranda Kerr recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her life as a mother to 10-year-old son Flynn.

Kerr got candid during an interview with The Wall Street Journal for their The Future of Everything Festival.

There she not only discussed her bond with singer songwriter Katy Perry but also shed light on her co-parenting experiences with Orlando Bloom.

She was quoted saying, “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,”

She also added, “... Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn,' no matter what we did.”

“Even when we were separating, I thought, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn?' And I was like, 'Yes, it really is'. If you put everything in that perspective it takes it away from anything too personal between you and your ex. It really makes it about the child."

