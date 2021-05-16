Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 16 2021
Prince Harry bashed for putting Prince Charles on blast

Sunday May 16, 2021

Prince Harry bashed for putting Prince Charles on blast

An expert recently came forward with analytical observations into the impact Prince Harry’s interview has had on Prince Charles.

The claim was brought forward in a claim by royal commentator Julie Montagu.

In the Channel 5 documentary titled Charles and Harry: Father & Son Divided she claimed Prince Harry “really knocked” Prince Charles down by his comments.

She was quoted saying, “The takeaway from that interview was that there is a real rift, there is real distance, there is real anger.”

Ms. Montagu’s comments came shortly after Prince Harry’s comments to Oprah took the internet by storm.

At the time he discussed the reality of feeling ‘trapped’ within the royal family and admitted, “I feel really let down because he's been through something similar.”

“He knows what pain feels like. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know."

