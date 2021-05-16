Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Anne Hathaway calls for an end to 'violence in Palestine and Israel'

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

Actress Anne Hathaway has called for an end to 'violence in Palestine and Israel' in a statement issued on Saturday.

She wrote, "It's breaking my heart to see the terrible, escalating violence in Palestine and Israel, the bloodshed, the deaths, and the children killed."

"I join UN Women and all those calling fro an immediate de-escalation of the conflict. Everyone has the right to live in peace and dignity," she said in her latest post on Instagram.

Israeli forces have killed over 100 Palestinians in recent attacks in Gaza. Dozens of children were also killed and injured in the Israeli aggression.

