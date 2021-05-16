Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity trumps Prince William, Kate Middleton

It is thought that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity trumps Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Speaking to Express.co.uk Graham Smith, CEO of anti-monarch organization Republic, said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fare better than the Cambridges on social media with the added bonus of having Hollywood by their side.

"I think if there is any battle being had in terms of popularity stakes via social media then that is a battle that Meghan and Harry will win.

"They have US celebrities and Hollywood on their side.

"They have got a lot more clout in terms of attracting attention and winning the applause of people through social media than William and Kate have.

"The other thing is they have also liberated themselves from the constraints of monarchy.

"So they can say an awful lot more and be much more articulate and vocal in what they think than William and Kate.

"[William and Kate] are still limited to some extent as William is expected to be king in the future."

