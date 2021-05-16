Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Fortnite Game: Megan Fox 'crushes' DJ Khaled

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021


Megan Fox vowed to crush DJ Khaled in LG's Only on OLED's live celebrity gaming match-up in the teaser released ahead of the competition.

Khaled, who recently released his new album, said she can never crush  him as "I'm always training".

Fox was joined by her boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who helped cheer her on as she defeated Khaled.

During the event,  Khaled said she knew Kelly before he was even a signed music artist.

Fox lost to Khaled during the match-up's first round. She later defeated him in the follow-up second and third rounds, which made her the winner of the challenge.

The matchup can be viewed on LG's exclusive FOMO Channel app.

