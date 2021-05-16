Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 16 2021
By
Web Desk

How Meghan Markle changed Prince Harry's view on life

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

Prince Harry credited Meghan Markle for changing his view on life.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex said that his wife changed his view on life.

“My wife had the most amazing explanation … you don’t need to be a princess, you can create the life that will be better than any princess,” he said.

“And that’s coming from her own lived experience.”

His revelation left raised eyebrows as many speculated that the Duchess was behind the couple’s decision to step down from the royal family and subsequently come out with an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

More From Entertainment:

Release date for Netflix series 'Sweet Tooth' announced

Release date for Netflix series 'Sweet Tooth' announced

Royal family's rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can embolden anti-monarchists: experts

Royal family's rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can embolden anti-monarchists: experts

Fortnite Game: Megan Fox 'crushes' DJ Khaled

Fortnite Game: Megan Fox 'crushes' DJ Khaled
Prince Harry accused of being ‘trapped’ in US by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accused of being ‘trapped’ in US by Meghan Markle

Vicky Kauhsal celebrates 33rd birthday

Vicky Kauhsal celebrates 33rd birthday

Palace aides demand removing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles

Palace aides demand removing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity trumps Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity trumps Prince William, Kate Middleton
Anne Hathaway calls for an end to 'violence in Palestine and Israel'

Anne Hathaway calls for an end to 'violence in Palestine and Israel'
Prince Harry bashed for accusing the Firm of ‘generations of bad parenting’

Prince Harry bashed for accusing the Firm of ‘generations of bad parenting’
Interceptor: Elsa Pataky wraps up shoot for Netflix film

Interceptor: Elsa Pataky wraps up shoot for Netflix film

Prince Harry under fire for ‘upstaging’ Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry under fire for ‘upstaging’ Prince William, Kate Middleton
Justin Timberlake shares ‘coolest’ Disney World fun with son Silas

Justin Timberlake shares ‘coolest’ Disney World fun with son Silas

Latest

view all