Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian gushes over Janet Jackson, spends $25K on her one iconic outfit

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian splashed a huge amount of $25000 to buy Janet Jackson's iconic outfit as she celebrated the music sensation's 55th birthday on Sunday (May 16).

The 'KUWTK' beauty revealed that she purchased the singer's iconic outfit from her 1993 hit music video for 'If'.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and wrote: 'For @janetjackson's bday bc I'm such a fan I can't believe I won this on juliens_auctions.'

'Happy birthday queen!,' the 40-year-old reality television added to a lengthy clip of the music video on her Stories as Janet hit the milestone on Sunday.

The auction house confirmed that the custom-made cropped suede top with artificial bone detailing and a pair of black lace-up front pants had sold on Friday.

Janet's auction is being called Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson, and features more than 1,000 items from throughout her life.

Janet thanked Kardashian with a slide on her own Instagram Story: 'Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope 'IF' gives u as much pleasure as it did me.'

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham launches concierge service to promote her clothing line

Victoria Beckham launches concierge service to promote her clothing line
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'sexy summer fun coming'

Jennifer Lopez reveals 'sexy summer fun coming'
Idris Elba calls for 'bloodshed' to stop in Palestine as Israel continues air strikes

Idris Elba calls for 'bloodshed' to stop in Palestine as Israel continues air strikes
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson serve style goals in latest snap

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson serve style goals in latest snap
Seth Rogen hilariously recalls meeting Beyonce at Grammys

Seth Rogen hilariously recalls meeting Beyonce at Grammys
Shanna Moakler says Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker PDA is 'wierd'

Shanna Moakler says Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker PDA is 'wierd'
Release date for Netflix series 'Sweet Tooth' announced

Release date for Netflix series 'Sweet Tooth' announced

Shanna Moakler responds to critics over removing Travis Barker tattoo

Shanna Moakler responds to critics over removing Travis Barker tattoo

Royal family's rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can embolden anti-monarchists: experts

Royal family's rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can embolden anti-monarchists: experts

How Meghan Markle changed Prince Harry's view on life

How Meghan Markle changed Prince Harry's view on life
Fortnite Game: Megan Fox 'crushes' DJ Khaled

Fortnite Game: Megan Fox 'crushes' DJ Khaled
Prince Harry accused of being ‘trapped’ in US by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accused of being ‘trapped’ in US by Meghan Markle

Latest

view all