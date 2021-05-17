Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 17 2021
Armeena Khan attends peaceful vigil for Palestine in Manchester

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan attended peaceful vigil for Palestine in Manchester, saying that this was just the beginning, they would keep the momentum going.

The Bin Roye actress took to Instagram and shared photos from the vigil and wrote “Our hearts were heavy but it was a peaceful vigil. Muslims, Hindus, Christians came together and spoke for Palestine.”

“We read out the names of all the murdered children. Our message: We cannot do this alone, we need all people to come together and support. #VigilforPalestine.”

In another post, Armeena Khan thanked friends for attending the vigil.

She said “It was a cold day today, thank you to friends and others who came out to support. People from different background and religions came out in support for this peaceful gathering. This is just the beginning, we will keep the momentum going. #VigilForPalestine #Manchester.”

