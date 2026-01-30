Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt supports Arijit Singh's retirement decision

Mahesh Bhatt- the filmmaker behind 'Aashiqui ' shared his thoughts with the mainstream media

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has shared his thoughts on Arijit Singh's shocking announcement of his retirement from playback singing.

The Channa Mereya singer stunned fans and the music industry after making it clear that he will no longer take on any work as a playback vocalist.

Fans, celebrities, and fellow artists rushed to react to Arjit's decision. the singer has touched millions with his soul voice for over a decade.

The artist, who rose to fame through the reality show Fame Gurukal, has delivered numerous blockbuster hits, including Hamari Adhur Kahani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Enna Sona, Aashiqui and the recent Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2.

Now in n a conversation with The Telegraph Online, Mahesh Bhatt- the filmmaker behind Aashiqui shared his thoughts with the mainstream media, saying:

'At the height of their powers, some artists step away - not from art but from noise. They choose silence, solitude, and truth over constant performance."

Recalling his first encounter with a young Arijit Singh during the making of Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2, which Bhatt produced, the veteran filmmaker shared a vivid memory that has stayed with him over the years.





"When I heard about Arijit's decision to stop singing for others, I was unexpectedly taken back to an afternoon at Super Sound Service in Khar - the old T-Series building - where the journey of Aashiqui 2 truly began. We were releasing the music, and Arijit was called to sing Tum Hi Ho," Bhatt said.

He went on to describe the defining moment that marked the beginning of Arijit's extraordinary rise.

'A shy self-effacing young man walked up to the dais and sang a song that would quietly mesmerise the world. That moment became a springboard into a life that would never be the same again,' Bhatt added.

In an emotional note, Arijit reflected on his journey as a playback singer and wrote, 'Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.'

Arijit first came into public attention through the reality show Fame Gurukul.