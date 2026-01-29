 
'Late Ho Gaye': Shahzeb Khanzada, Shehzad Roy share light-hearted exchange

Senior Geo News anchorperson praises singer's creativity in highlighting social issues in songs

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2026

Geo News anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada (left) and Singer and education activist Shehzad Roy. — Instagram/@officialshehzadroy and @shahzebkhanzadaofficial
Singer Shehzad Roy responded sarcastically to Geo News senior anchorperson Shahzeb Khanazada, who suggested adding his newly released song Late Ho Gaye to the sequel of Case No. 9.

On Instagram, the two responded to each other's stories, where Khanzada reshared a clip of Roy’s recently released song, expressing interest in using it in the next chapter of his recently concluded drama.

Case No 9, written by Khanzada, is based on a crime that occurs daily, but is narrated through a case unlike any other.

In a sarcastic comment, Roy responded by terming his song as ‘Case No 10’, saying: “This song was Case No 10 — You’re late.”

However, in the same post, Khanzada praised Roy’s creativity in describing the social issue while also suggesting solutions in a single song.

“This is why everyone loves Roy, what a message, what a song,” said Khanzada.

Roy, an education activist, used his song to deliver a powerful message to parents that education should not be treated as a burden.

Meanwhile, Case No. 9 actor Rushna Khan had also shared the song with the note: “Childhood isn’t a race.”

Roy has a long history of advocating for educational reforms in Pakistan. He has supported government schools and launched several education-focused projects in underserved and suburban areas.

