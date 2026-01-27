 
Geo News

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain reveal their second child's name

"Our hearts are full as we welcome our baby girl," says actor

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2026

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz pose in an undated picture. — Instagram/@iqraaziz
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz pose in an undated picture. — Instagram/@iqraaziz 

Pakistan’s entertainment industry’s renowned couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, have unveiled the name of their newborn on Tuesday.

Along with caption of “Alhamduillah”, Aziz shared an animated card on Instagram revealing the baby's name and offering greetings to her daughter. 

“Born January 24, 2026. Our hearts are full as we welcome our baby girl— [Sophia Hussain].”

“Allah has blessed us with the most beautiful gift,” read the card.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 24.

The news was revealed by Yasir Hussain on Instagram and shared a moment of pure joy with his fans and the entertainment fraternity.

In a heartfelt post, Hussain announced the birth of their daughter, sharing a photo of the hospital identification band, and expressed gratitude to his wife for the precious moments.

The couple have not revealed the glance of the baby so far.

Showbiz figures, tied the knot in 2019, already have a son and they had announced their second pregnancy in November 2025 via social media, sharing snaps with a baby bump.

“Happily and chaotically we’re growing to four,” Iqra Aziz had captioned the post, sharing the exciting moment with her followers.

