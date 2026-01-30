Actors Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Newly-wed showbiz couple Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeen Syed pose during their wedding photoshoot on January 30, 2026. — Instagram/@khaqanshahnawaz

Actors Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed on Friday shared their first photographs together as husband and wife, confirming their marriage.

In a joint Instagram post shared on January 30, the couple shared pictures from what appears to be their nikkah ceremony, held outdoors in the presence of friends and family.

The pictures showed a simple yet celebratory setting, featuring balloons and a vintage car as part of the décor.

Shahnawaz wore a traditional off-white outfit complemented by an embellished coat, while the bride, Sabeen, chose an off-white traditional gharara with dusty rose antique ensemble dupatta in gold and silver embroidery.

Earlier in December 2025, the couple had dropped a group of snaps on Instagram, which meant to inform folks that their ring ceremony had been done.

Sabeena Syed began her acting career in 2017 and has appeared in dramas including Muqaddar, Yakeen Ka Safar, and others.

Khaqan entered the entertainment industry in 2023 and is known for his roles in Yunhi, Sukoon, My Dear Cinderella, and others.