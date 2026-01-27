Singer Ali Haider returns to spotlight with new song

Pop singer Ali Haider seen singing at a show in thisundated image. — Instagram@alihaiderofficialpage

Pakistani pop singer Ali Haider has returned to the spotlight with the release of his new song, Ijazat, which has quickly gained momentum across social media platforms. The song, released last Sunday, was filmed in Houston, Texas, reflecting the artist’s current base in the United States.

Speaking to Geo News, Haider said the project was conceived and completed in Houston, a city that has increasingly become home to South Asian creative work in recent years.

The release has sparked widespread engagement on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, where listeners have responded enthusiastically to the song’s melodic structure and Haider’s signature vocal style.

Comments across platforms describe Ijazat as “melodic,” “timeless” and reminiscent of the sound that once defined Pakistani pop music in the 1990s. Several fans have referred to the track as a strong comeback, praising its restraint and emotional clarity rather than relying on loud production or fleeting trends.

Beyond the vocals, listeners have also highlighted the video’s production quality, composition and cast performances, calling them polished and thoughtfully executed. On Instagram, posts related to the song’s promotion and release have drawn notable engagement, underscoring sustained interest in Haider’s work despite shifting musical landscapes.

With Ijazat, Haider appears to reaffirm a rare continuity in his music. Decades after his rise to fame, his sound continues to resonate across borders, suggesting that melody and emotional honesty remain powerful currencies in a rapidly changing global music scene.