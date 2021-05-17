Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's former voice coach says Harry 'unquestionably resembles' her

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

'Harry, in terms of his intuitive explosions of energy, [is the most like] Princess Diana'

Prince Harry mirrors his mother Princess Diana, according to the late princess’ voice coach Stewart Pearce.

Talking about how Harry constantly reminds him of Diana, Pearce noted that Harry’s older brother, Prince William, looks like Diana with “his pure features,” especially his light blue eyes, which are similar to the “sapphire blue” hue of Diana’s.

“But Harry, in terms of his impetuosity [is Diana]. Harry, in terms of his intuitive explosions of energy, [is the most like her],” he said.

 “I suppose, slightly, William from the external point of view. But Harry from [his] wonderful ebullience [and] passionate [personality embodies his mother]. He’s the guy. He loves life. He has fun," Pearce added.

“What was extraordinary from the very beginning, from 1981, is that she [Diana] was really not given a tremendous amount of advice. It’s sort of within the royal family, it’s assumed you will either grow through it, or, you know, [you’ll sink],” the author said, adding the “same thing” happened with Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

"She was given very little advice, but being the smart woman that Meghan is, she really made a lot of inquiries. Whereas Diana, I feel that she was so in love with [Prince] Charles that she thought that he would assist her.”

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas hospitalised after getting injured on show sets: report

Nick Jonas hospitalised after getting injured on show sets: report

Jennifer Lopez cuts off all contact from Alex Rodriguez amid Ben Affleck reunion

Jennifer Lopez cuts off all contact from Alex Rodriguez amid Ben Affleck reunion

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates Megan Fox birthday in style

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates Megan Fox birthday in style
Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' plummets as 'Spiral' claims no. 1 spot

Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' plummets as 'Spiral' claims no. 1 spot

Prince Harry receives flak over his remarks about First Amendment

Prince Harry receives flak over his remarks about First Amendment
Kim Kardashian gushes over Janet Jackson, spends $25K on her one iconic outfit

Kim Kardashian gushes over Janet Jackson, spends $25K on her one iconic outfit
Victoria Beckham launches concierge service to promote her clothing line

Victoria Beckham launches concierge service to promote her clothing line
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'sexy summer fun coming'

Jennifer Lopez reveals 'sexy summer fun coming'
Idris Elba calls for 'bloodshed' to stop in Palestine as Israel continues air strikes

Idris Elba calls for 'bloodshed' to stop in Palestine as Israel continues air strikes
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson serve style goals in latest snap

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson serve style goals in latest snap
Seth Rogen hilariously recalls meeting Beyonce at Grammys

Seth Rogen hilariously recalls meeting Beyonce at Grammys

Latest

view all