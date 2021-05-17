Dwayne Johnson gushes over daughters ‘grit’ during fishing trip

American action hero Dwayne Johnson recently shared pictures from his fishing trip with ‘awesome’ girls Jasmine and Tiana Gia.

The star shared the pictures over on his Instagram account and caption it to read, “Their smiles say it all - thank God cos lil’ kids can get traumatized when they see a fish being pulled from the water for the first time... Not my girls.”



“‘This is AWESOME! Daddy can I touch his eye?... Yeah, can I put my hand in his mouth? Let’s catch MORE’ Hell yeah, daddy’s girls” Man, I enjoyed this day w/ our babies and how much fun they had. #firstfishingtrip”. (sic)

