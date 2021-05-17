Nicki Minaj candidly honors late father on his birthday

Grammy award winning singer Nicki Minaj recently turned to social media and penned a note in memory of her late father for his birthday.

The singer penned a short but sweet note over on Instagram and it read, “appy Birthday Daddy. Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest In Peace. Oh my God”. (sic)

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) For those unversed, Minaj lost her father to a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred in February of this year. The perpetrator responsible for the incident has already been nabbed by the Nassau Country police department and has been identified as 70-year-old Charles Polevich.



He has been charged on a total of two counts, fleeing the scene and tampering with evidence.