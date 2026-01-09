'Heated Rivalry' fans brace for season 2 drama, surprises

Heated Rivalry is coming back for a second season after winning over fans with its first season.

The hockey themed story became a huge hit after it got released in late November, trending on social media and even getting noticed during awards season.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are returning as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, the rival hockey captains whose secret romance captured everyone’s hearts.

However, fans are excited to see how their relationship will grow as they face challenges off the ice.

Francois Arnaud, who plays New York Admirals captain Scott Hunter, shared that the season 2 will show the struggles of dating while dealing with fame and personal life.

Creator Jacob Tierney also revealed the new season will explore more than just Shane and Ilya.

Viewers will meet Ilya’s new team, learn more about Shane’s teammates and family and see deeper stories behind the characters fans already love.

Tierney said these new threads will make the story richer and more emotional.

No exact premiere date has been announced yet, but production is expected to start in 2026 after the first season’s success, expectations are high.

Heated Rivalry season 2 promised to bring more romance, heartbreak and exciting hockey action.