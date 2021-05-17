Katrina Kaif sends sweet birthday wishes to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif penned down a sweet birthday note for her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, who turned a year older on Sunday.



The Sultan actress took to Instagram and shared a stunning throwback photo of Vicky to wish him on his 33rd birthday.

“Happiest birthday Vicky Kaushal. May u always be smiling”, Katrina wrote.

Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating, however, they have not made their relationship official.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

She also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.