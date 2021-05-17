Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 17 2021
By
Sports Desk

English cricketer ‘heartbroken' over Palestine situation

Monday May 17, 2021

English cricketer Samuel William Billings. Photo Courtesy: ESPN.cric.info

English cricketer Samuel William Billings shared that he is "heartbroken" to see the atrocities and the violence inflicted upon Palestinians by the Israeli forces.

The cricketer shared a short clip depicting the heartwrenching situation of Gaza after days of Israeli attacks.

"Heartbreaking what is going on #PrayForPalestine," Billings wrote on Twitter.

Nearly 200 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

Israeli airstrikes hammered the Gaza Strip Monday after a week of violence that has killed nearly 200 Palestinians, despite international calls for de-escalation.

Before dawn, in the space of just a few minutes, dozens of Israeli strikes bombarded the crowded coastal Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas, according to AFP journalists and the army.

Flames lit up the sky as intense explosions shook Gaza city, sparking widespread power cuts and damaging hundreds of buildings, local authorities said. No casualties were immediately reported.

The renewed strikes come a day after 42 Palestinians in Gaza, including at least eight children and two doctors, according to the health ministry, were killed in the worst daily death toll in the enclave since the bombardments began.

In total, 197 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including at least 58 children, and more than 1,200 wounded since Israel launched its air campaign against Hamas on May 10, according to the authorities there.

