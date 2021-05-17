Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 17 2021
Prince Harry slammed for ‘getting into personal matters’ with podcast interview

Monday May 17, 2021

An expert recently came forward with claims regarding Prince Harry’s podcast interview with Dax Shepard.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview with Express he gave his take to Prince Harry’s explosive podcast interview and admitted, “This is an interview that Harry should not have given.”

He went on to say, “It seems that he believes that interviews which give insights into his life as a senior royal give him celebrity credibility” but in reality they leave him to become “passé.”

"It shows he is in a form of limbo, he is trying to be meaningful but it won’t be long before having him on a podcast will be a sign of being passé."

