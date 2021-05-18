Can't connect right now! retry
Piers Morgan turns his guns on Prince Harry, brands him a 'whiny little brat'

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry yet again as he viciously branded the Duke of Sussex a 'whiny little brat' over his new mental health TV series 'The Me You Can't See' with Oprah Winfrey.

The 56-year-old former GMB host took to Twitter to give his immediate verdict after a trailer was released from Apple TV.

Piers furiously lashed out at Meghan's husband in his tweet, saying "....because the one thing the world REALLY needs in the middle of a pandemic is yet more preaching lectures on compassion, mental health & emotional wellbeing from a whiny little brat who spends his entire time publicly trashing his family." 

The former TV presenter's remarks come after a trailer was released from Apple TV, exploring the current state of the world's mental health and emotional well-being.

Piers Morgan was not too impressed with the Prince Harry and other stars, including Lady Gaga, who opened up in emotional scenes on The Me You Can't See.

In the trailer of his new documentary, Prince Harry can be seen walking solemnly behind his mother Princess Diana's coffin.

