Coronavirus in Pakistan: More than 2,500 test positive in a single day

WHO Polio Eradication Officer collects a sample from a man at his residence in order to test for COVID-19. Photo: Courtesy WHO

Pakistan reports 135 more deaths from coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the country to 882,928.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan has been recorded at 8.61% as of today.

2,566 more people contract the infection, increasing the total caseload to 882,928 nationwide.



Pakistan reported 135 more deaths from the coronavirus in a single day on Tuesday, while more than 2,500 new cases of the virus emerged in a single day as well, taking the toll of total number of cases to 882,928.

These figures were provided by the National Command and Operation Centre(NCOC), which also said that Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 8.61% as of today.

Read more: Pakistan to receive $153mn from WB to boost coronavirus vaccination drive



The daily data issued by NCOC showed that Pakistan carried out 29,801 COVID-19 tests, out of which more than 2,500 returned positive.



Read more: Sindh may take strict decisions Thursday if coronavirus SOPs not followed: Murad

Punjab currently leads the provinces and federating units in most cases with 328,775, Sindh is second with 299,913 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 127,224 cases, Islamabad 79,371 cases, Balochistan 23,931 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,286 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,428 cases.

The current active cases of the country stand at 67,665 and 795,511 recoveries are reported country-wide.