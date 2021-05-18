Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Jodie Turner-Smith reflects on how Meghan Markle could have modernised royal family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Jodie Turner-Smith also weighed in on her thoughts on the monarchy

Jodie Turner-Smith believes the royal family missed out on a hue opportunity by failing Meghan Markle, who could have changed the face of monarchy for good. 

The British actress, who plays Queen Anne Boleyn, one of King Henry VIII's ill-fated wives, in the upcoming Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn, spoke to Telegraph about Prince Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family.

"I think that Meghan could have been that," said Turner-Smith. "It was a terrible missed opportunity, the way in which it was not allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better."

"I think that's why there's dysfunction there," the actress went on.

Turner-Smith also weighed in on her thoughts on the monarchy. "I would not consider myself a monarchist," she said.

"I think it's interesting that the institution is not changing with the time, or quickly enough," the mom of one said. "We have to look at things in a modern context. And only then we will recognize that certain things are archaic, and don't really serve us as a community and are limiting us. I think we should keep those things in stories and move on to something else in reality."

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande, beau Dalton Gomez were 'on same page' about sudden wedding

Ariana Grande, beau Dalton Gomez were 'on same page' about sudden wedding

Marvel superhero series ´WandaVision´ casts spell on MTV awards

Marvel superhero series ´WandaVision´ casts spell on MTV awards
Queen Elizabeth looses her all three closest confidants: They're dead

Queen Elizabeth looses her all three closest confidants: They're dead
American Idol eliminates Casey Bishop to determine its top 3 finalists

American Idol eliminates Casey Bishop to determine its top 3 finalists
WarnerMedia tie-up with Discovery to target streaming big shots

WarnerMedia tie-up with Discovery to target streaming big shots
Scarlett Johansson slimed after winning MTV Generation Award

Scarlett Johansson slimed after winning MTV Generation Award
Emma Watson opens up on rumours of her engagement

Emma Watson opens up on rumours of her engagement

Piers Morgan turns his guns on Prince Harry, brands him a 'whiny little brat'

Piers Morgan turns his guns on Prince Harry, brands him a 'whiny little brat'
Ariana Grande stuns fans and friends as she secretly marries Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande stuns fans and friends as she secretly marries Dalton Gomez
Princess Diana's funeral features in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new TV series trailer: Video

Princess Diana's funeral features in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new TV series trailer: Video
Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony, say media reports

Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony, say media reports
Mawra Hocane misses this part about Eid

Mawra Hocane misses this part about Eid

Latest

view all