Jodie Turner-Smith reflects on how Meghan Markle could have modernised royal family

Jodie Turner-Smith also weighed in on her thoughts on the monarchy

Jodie Turner-Smith believes the royal family missed out on a hue opportunity by failing Meghan Markle, who could have changed the face of monarchy for good.

The British actress, who plays Queen Anne Boleyn, one of King Henry VIII's ill-fated wives, in the upcoming Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn, spoke to Telegraph about Prince Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family.

"I think that Meghan could have been that," said Turner-Smith. "It was a terrible missed opportunity, the way in which it was not allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better."

"I think that's why there's dysfunction there," the actress went on.

Turner-Smith also weighed in on her thoughts on the monarchy. "I would not consider myself a monarchist," she said.

"I think it's interesting that the institution is not changing with the time, or quickly enough," the mom of one said. "We have to look at things in a modern context. And only then we will recognize that certain things are archaic, and don't really serve us as a community and are limiting us. I think we should keep those things in stories and move on to something else in reality."