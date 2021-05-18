Drew Barrymore reveals she regrets working with Woody Allen

Drew Barrymore said she is ashamed at working with the disgraced director back in the day

Drew Barrymore expressed regrets over working with Woody Allen after allegations of sexual assualt surfaced against him.

The actress said having kids changed her perception and that she is ashamed for working with the disgraced director.

In a candid conversation with Dylan Farrow about the HBO doc Allen v. Farrow, Drew revealed, "I worked with Woody Allen. I did a film with him in 1996 called, Everyone Says I Love You, and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen."

"Then I had children, and it changed me because I realised that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told," Drew added.

"And I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that," she further said.

For the unversed, Allen was accused of molestation by his step daughter Dylan Farrow.