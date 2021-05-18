Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio wants to re-wild the Galápagos Islands

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio wants to rewild the Galápagos Islands

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been using his colossal platform to highlight climate change and environmental issues negatively impacting the natural world. 

The Wolf of Wall Street star has now pledged to donate $43million to start conservation operations at the Galapagos Islands.

DiCaprio joined forces with Re:wild for the latest initiative, with the organization also including distinguished scientists apart from the actor.

The actor said: “When I travelled to the Galápagos Islands, I met with Paula Castaño and other environmental heroes in Ecuador working day in and day out to save one of the most irreplaceable places on the planet.”

“Around the world, the wild is declining. We have degraded three-quarters of the wild places and pushed more than 1 million species to the brink of extinction. More than half of Earth’s remaining wild areas could disappear in the next few decades if we don’t decisively act,” he continued.

“The environmental heroes that the planet needs are already here. Now we all must rise to the challenge and join them,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry feels greater sense of purpose with new mental health series

Prince Harry feels greater sense of purpose with new mental health series

Prince Harry, Charles may never share the same bond after bombshell tell-all

Prince Harry, Charles may never share the same bond after bombshell tell-all
Drew Barrymore reveals she regrets working with Woody Allen

Drew Barrymore reveals she regrets working with Woody Allen

Ariana Grande, beau Dalton Gomez were 'on same page' about sudden wedding

Ariana Grande, beau Dalton Gomez were 'on same page' about sudden wedding

Jodie Turner-Smith reflects on how Meghan Markle could have modernised royal family

Jodie Turner-Smith reflects on how Meghan Markle could have modernised royal family
Paris Hilton catches flak for deleting pro-Palestine tweets

Paris Hilton catches flak for deleting pro-Palestine tweets
Marvel superhero series ´WandaVision´ casts spell on MTV awards

Marvel superhero series ´WandaVision´ casts spell on MTV awards
Queen Elizabeth looses her all three closest confidants: They're dead

Queen Elizabeth looses her all three closest confidants: They're dead
American Idol eliminates Casey Bishop to determine its top 3 finalists

American Idol eliminates Casey Bishop to determine its top 3 finalists
WarnerMedia tie-up with Discovery to target streaming big shots

WarnerMedia tie-up with Discovery to target streaming big shots
Scarlett Johansson slimed after winning MTV Generation Award

Scarlett Johansson slimed after winning MTV Generation Award
Emma Watson opens up on rumours of her engagement

Emma Watson opens up on rumours of her engagement

Latest

view all