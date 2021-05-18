Leonardo DiCaprio wants to re-wild the Galápagos Islands

Leonardo DiCaprio wants to rewild the Galápagos Islands

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been using his colossal platform to highlight climate change and environmental issues negatively impacting the natural world.

The Wolf of Wall Street star has now pledged to donate $43million to start conservation operations at the Galapagos Islands.

DiCaprio joined forces with Re:wild for the latest initiative, with the organization also including distinguished scientists apart from the actor.

The actor said: “When I travelled to the Galápagos Islands, I met with Paula Castaño and other environmental heroes in Ecuador working day in and day out to save one of the most irreplaceable places on the planet.”

“Around the world, the wild is declining. We have degraded three-quarters of the wild places and pushed more than 1 million species to the brink of extinction. More than half of Earth’s remaining wild areas could disappear in the next few decades if we don’t decisively act,” he continued.

“The environmental heroes that the planet needs are already here. Now we all must rise to the challenge and join them,” he added.