Ozzy Osbourne defends wife Sharon after 'The Talk' controversy

Sharon Osbourne earlier said Piers Morgan was not racist to call out Meghan Markle on 'The Talk'

Ozzy Osbourne came forth defending wife Sharon Osbourne after she said Piers Morgan was not racist to call out Meghan Markle during an episode of American talk show The Talk.

In an interview with Bill Morrison on his SiriusXM show, Ozzy said Sharon is the most unracist person he has ever met.

He told listeners he ‘has been going through the mill lately’ and she had been left ‘devastated’ by the events of recent months – however she is ‘marching on’.

"She’s been through the mill of it and, you know, all I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist, I’ll tell you she’s possibly the most unracist person I’ve ever met. And I’m not just saying that," he said.

Ozzy went on, "It’s still an unpleasant issue – it’s one of them things once you’re accused of it, people tar you with that brush and it’s very hard to shake off." He added, ‘We’ll get through this.’