Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ozzy Osbourne defends wife Sharon after 'The Talk' controversy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Sharon Osbourne earlier said Piers Morgan was not racist to call out Meghan Markle on 'The Talk'

Ozzy Osbourne came forth defending wife Sharon Osbourne after she said Piers Morgan was not racist to call out Meghan Markle during an episode of American talk show The Talk.

In an interview with Bill Morrison on his SiriusXM show, Ozzy said Sharon is the most unracist person he has ever met.

He told listeners he ‘has been going through the mill lately’ and she had been left ‘devastated’ by the events of recent months – however she is ‘marching on’.

"She’s been through the mill of it and, you know, all I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist, I’ll tell you she’s possibly the most unracist person I’ve ever met. And I’m not just saying that," he said.

Ozzy went on, "It’s still an unpleasant issue – it’s one of them things once you’re accused of it, people tar you with that brush and it’s very hard to shake off." He added, ‘We’ll get through this.’

More From Entertainment:

John Legend berated for keeping mum after Chrissy Teigen gets accused of bullying

John Legend berated for keeping mum after Chrissy Teigen gets accused of bullying

Leonardo DiCaprio wants to re-wild the Galápagos Islands

Leonardo DiCaprio wants to re-wild the Galápagos Islands
Prince Harry feels greater sense of purpose with new mental health series

Prince Harry feels greater sense of purpose with new mental health series

How Pete Davidson reacted to ex Ariana Grande’s surprise wedding with Dalton Gomez

How Pete Davidson reacted to ex Ariana Grande’s surprise wedding with Dalton Gomez
Prince Harry, Charles may never share the same bond after bombshell tell-all

Prince Harry, Charles may never share the same bond after bombshell tell-all
Drew Barrymore reveals she regrets working with Woody Allen

Drew Barrymore reveals she regrets working with Woody Allen

Nick Jonas gives health update after on-set accident

Nick Jonas gives health update after on-set accident

Ariana Grande, beau Dalton Gomez were 'on same page' about sudden wedding

Ariana Grande, beau Dalton Gomez were 'on same page' about sudden wedding

Jodie Turner-Smith reflects on how Meghan Markle could have modernised royal family

Jodie Turner-Smith reflects on how Meghan Markle could have modernised royal family
Paris Hilton catches flak for deleting pro-Palestine tweets

Paris Hilton catches flak for deleting pro-Palestine tweets
Marvel superhero series ´WandaVision´ casts spell on MTV awards

Marvel superhero series ´WandaVision´ casts spell on MTV awards
Queen Elizabeth looses her all three closest confidants: They're dead

Queen Elizabeth looses her all three closest confidants: They're dead

Latest

view all