Tuesday May 18 2021
Prince Harry warned over attempts to mend Prince Charles relationship

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Prince Harry has been cautioned over any attempts to mend his relationship with his father Prince Charles.

Royal author Tom Quinn said that the increasing gap between the duo indicated that two may never be able to reconcile.

His comments comes after the Duke of Sussex spoke on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast criticizing his father’s parenting skills revealing that he was being treated “the way he was treated” and said that he wanted to "break the cycle of pain and suffering".

"There is no doubt the gulf between Harry and Charles had widened considerably," Tom said. 

"I mean I think if they are not careful it will be very difficult to bridge that divide in future.

"I can't see how they can do it."

Queen unlikely to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul confirms shooting of 'Barbaros'

John Legend berated for keeping mum after Chrissy Teigen gets accused of bullying

Ozzy Osbourne defends wife Sharon after 'The Talk' controversy

Leonardo DiCaprio wants to re-wild the Galápagos Islands

Prince Harry feels greater sense of purpose with new mental health series

How Pete Davidson reacted to ex Ariana Grande's surprise wedding with Dalton Gomez

Prince Harry, Charles may never share the same bond after bombshell tell-all

Drew Barrymore reveals she regrets working with Woody Allen

Nick Jonas gives health update after on-set accident

Ariana Grande, beau Dalton Gomez were 'on same page' about sudden wedding

Jodie Turner-Smith reflects on how Meghan Markle could have modernised royal family

