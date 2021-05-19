Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Netflix drops trailer of Liam Neeson-starrer The Ice Road

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Netflix has dropped the trailer of Hollywood's action star Liam Neeson's upcoming action thriller The Ice Road as the action hero goes at full throttle in one of his last action roles in the movies. 

In his upcoming thriller, Liam Nesson, teaming up with fellow Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne, will be seen busy in a mission to rescue miners trapped in a Canadian diamond mine. 

They have a very short time of fewer than 30 hours to save the lives of the miners while crossing a thawing ice road. However, they do not know that they will have to fight some unknown elements also as the corporate interests and secrets will pose serious hurdles in their rescue mission.

On their way, Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne, along with their team, face multiple hardships: a dangerous titular ice road, personal interests, and shady corporate entities.

Apart from Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne, the talented supporting players include Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder and Marcus Thomas with veteran actors Matt McCoy and Matt Salinger playing the human antagonists in the plot.

The Ice Road is one of Liam Neeson’s last action films. He will also appear in the thriller Memory, which is currently in production.

Announcing his retirement from the action roles, Liam Neeson said it is time for him at this point in his career to move to other genres. 

The Ice Road will premiere on Netflix on June 25.


More From Entertainment:

Emma Stone reveals most surreal moment of her life

Emma Stone reveals most surreal moment of her life
Kylie Jenner amazes fans with her steamy fashion shoot

Kylie Jenner amazes fans with her steamy fashion shoot
Meghan Markle brutally mocked by comedians during a show

Meghan Markle brutally mocked by comedians during a show
Franco Battiato, Italian composer and electronic music pioneer, dies aged 76

Franco Battiato, Italian composer and electronic music pioneer, dies aged 76
Miranda Cosgrove backs iCarly fellow Laci Mosley after cyberbullying

Miranda Cosgrove backs iCarly fellow Laci Mosley after cyberbullying

Kate Middleton was an inspiration to Meghan Markle before she met Prince Harry

Kate Middleton was an inspiration to Meghan Markle before she met Prince Harry
Sai de Silva takes motherhood style to next level

Sai de Silva takes motherhood style to next level
Kim Kardashian shares interesting things about her kids with Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian shares interesting things about her kids with Scott Disick
Amazon reported in talks with MGM as streaming deals accelerate

Amazon reported in talks with MGM as streaming deals accelerate
Paul Rudd's absence from Friends reunion line-up irks fans

Paul Rudd's absence from Friends reunion line-up irks fans
Kate Middleton and Prince William cross half a million followers on YouTube

Kate Middleton and Prince William cross half a million followers on YouTube
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Latest

view all