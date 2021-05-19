Netflix drops trailer of Liam Neeson-starrer The Ice Road

Netflix has dropped the trailer of Hollywood's action star Liam Neeson's upcoming action thriller The Ice Road as the action hero goes at full throttle in one of his last action roles in the movies.

In his upcoming thriller, Liam Nesson, teaming up with fellow Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne, will be seen busy in a mission to rescue miners trapped in a Canadian diamond mine.

They have a very short time of fewer than 30 hours to save the lives of the miners while crossing a thawing ice road. However, they do not know that they will have to fight some unknown elements also as the corporate interests and secrets will pose serious hurdles in their rescue mission.

On their way, Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne, along with their team, face multiple hardships: a dangerous titular ice road, personal interests, and shady corporate entities.



Apart from Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne, the talented supporting players include Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder and Marcus Thomas with veteran actors Matt McCoy and Matt Salinger playing the human antagonists in the plot.

The Ice Road is one of Liam Neeson’s last action films. He will also appear in the thriller Memory, which is currently in production.

Announcing his retirement from the action roles, Liam Neeson said it is time for him at this point in his career to move to other genres.

The Ice Road will premiere on Netflix on June 25.



