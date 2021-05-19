Can't connect right now! retry
US actor Charles Grodin dead at 86

Versatile American actor Charles Grodin noted for his comedic performances died at the age of 86

Charles Grodin, a versatile American actor noted for his comedic performances in films like Beethoven, died at the age of 86, AFP learned from his son Nicholas on Tuesday.

Grodin had held a small role, that of the obstetrician, in the classic Rosemary's Baby by Roman Polanski before shining alongside Robert de Niro in the detective comedy Midnight Run, and in the remake of King Kong from 1976.

But it was above all the popular comedy Beethoven, where he shared the poster in 1992 with a bulky Saint-Bernard dog, which had made him known to the general public.

Charles Grodin, who suffered from bone marrow cancer, died at his home in Wilton, in the eastern United States, his son said.

"So sad to hear that. He was one of the funniest people I've ever met," the legendary American comedian Steve Martin responded on Twitter.

Born in Pittsburgh in 1935, Charles Grodin had made a name for himself on the stage and had broken through to Broadway in the early 1960s before going on to roles, often secondary, in the cinema.

He hosted his own talk show in the 1990s and made frequent appearances on Johnny Carson, David Letterman, and Jay Leno shows.

