John Oliver rails at Israel for ‘war crimes’ and ‘apartheid’ against Palestinians

British comedian and talk show host John Oliver is not shying away from calling a spade, a spade when it comes to the violence erupting in Palestine by Israel.

In his latest episode of Last Week Tonight, the 44-year-old Emmy winner gave an extensive recap of all that has been going on between Palestine and Israel the past few weeks, since Israeli security forces attacked Muslim worshippers at the holy site of Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem during the last week of Ramadan.

“One side has suffered over ten times the casualties, something which speaks to both the severe power imbalance at play here and how that often gets obscured by how we choose to talk about it,” said Oliver as he began the charged monologue against Israel.

He went on to bash the Israeli Defense Forces who have also been memeing their attacks on civilians in Gaza: “You should probably never meme a war crime.”

“This isn’t tit for tat. There is a massive imbalance when it comes to the two sides’ weaponry and capabilities. While most of the rockets aimed toward Israeli citizens this week were intercepted, Israel’s air strikes were not,” Oliver said.

“They hit their targets, including a house in a refugee camp, a building housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, and a 13-story office and apartment building.”

“And while Israel insisted that there were military targets in that building and they destroyed it as humanely as possible, even warning people to evacuate it beforehand, destroying a civilian residence sure seems like a war crime, regardless of whether you send a courtesy heads-up text,” he said.

He further commented on America’s support towards Israel, and said: “Life in Gaza is hard even when they’re not being bombed, and the U.S. government has implicitly co-signed on the brutally hard line Israel’s been taking.”