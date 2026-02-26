Kate Hudson finally reacts to 'Song Sung Blue' Oscar nomination

Kate Hudson bags Best Actress nomination for 'Song Sung Blue'

Kate Hudson has finally defined the moment she found out about her Oscar nomination for Song Sung Blue.

Directed by Craig Brewer, the 2025 musical is a tribute to Neil Diamond band. Kate played Claire Sardina alongside Hugh Jackman in the movie.

The Running Point star has been nominated for Best Actress award in the 2026 Academy Awards.

In her recent appearance at The Howard Stern Show, she was asked by host if she knew that she was giving the performance of her life and how did she find out about the nomination?

The 46-year-old revealed, “I was in bed. It was five in the morning.”

Kate admitted that she just got emotional as her entire team started to call her in the morning.

“My phone just starts blowing up from people I haven’t even heard from in years, and you know, it was incredibly celebrated.”

Hudson says that the Oscar nomination news turned out quite celebratory.

She opened, “My house. I’ve never seen so many flowers. It was just so celebratory.

She further revealed that co-star Hugh Jackman also called her the day she was nominated.

While praising the Logan star, Kate said, “Hugh is like the most wonderful, supportive person on the planet.”

This is not the first time that Kate has been nominated for an Academy. She also bagged a nomination in 2001 for her role in Almost Famous.