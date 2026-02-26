Inside Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie's 'conscious uncoupling' 

 
February 26, 2026

Hilary Duff is looking back – and she’s not sugarcoating it.

During the February 25 episode of Call Her Daddy, the former Lizzie McGuire star opened up about her 2015 split from ex-husband Mike Comrie. And according to Duff, it all unraveled quicker than she expected.

“I can’t remember the exact time I was like, ‘I’m gonna call this,’” she admitted. “It was just—it wasn’t working anymore.”

Simple. Honest. No dramatic plot twist.

But while the breakup may have felt sudden, what followed was anything but easy. At the time, their son Luca was just a toddler.

“I remember the one thing that was really hard about it was like, processing that it was happening and it was going to happen and going through all those emotions,” she recalled. “It was a really scary time to just not want to f--k up your kid.”

So Duff did what many parents do – she put her own feelings on ice. “You put all your stuff aside and I had to deal with all of that later to just make sure he was OK.”

The goal? Peace. Stability. Zero drama.

“I think he was good with it, because I was like, ‘Here’s this, this, this,’ and he was like, ‘Great,’” Hilary recalled.

Instead of tense handoffs, the pair made custody exchanges a family moment. “Every time we would trade, it wouldn’t just be a drop off pick up situation we would go to the park and hang or go have a meal,” she explained.

Their divorce even overlapped with the rise of “conscious uncoupling.” Timing, right?

And despite it ending, Duff remembers the good. “We had so much fun,” she recalled. “I didn’t care about my career at that point... we were just having fun.”

