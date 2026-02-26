 
Geo News

Cruz Beckham channels family legacy with fun nod to the Spice Girls

The singer revealed a sweet tribute to his mum and the Spice Girls in a series of photo

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 26, 2026

Cruz had given each of his bandmates a Spice Girls-themed nicknames
Cruz had given each of his bandmates a Spice Girls-themed nicknames

Cruz Beckham shared behind-the-scenes insights from his UK tour on Wednesday.

It marked a milestone for Cruz, who has been building up to his sold out tour following the release of his single, For Your Love

Ahead of his band's first show in Birmingham, the singer revealed a sweet tribute to his mum and the Spice Girls in a series of photos shared to his Instagram Story.

Showing off the stage monitors, Cruz had given each of his bandmates a Spice Girls-themed nicknames.

Cruz Beckhams official Instagram account
Cruz Beckham's official Instagram account

The monikers included, Smokey Spice, Stoney Spice, Coffee Spice and, Hairy Spice.

Cruz Beckham channels family legacy with fun nod to the Spice Girls

Cruz looked excited for his big day as the son of David and Victoria shared glimpses of the preparations before taking to the stage.

In one photo, Cruz rocked a leather jacket as he posed with two men who donned 'Crews Beckham' T-shirts.

In another he rocked a baseball cap with his band Cruz Beckham and The Breakers emblazoned across the top.

He wrote: 'See you soon Birmingham.'

Meanwhile, Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30 supported him throughout the tour, proudly showing of his tour merchandise - a hoodie with all of his tour dates on the back.

The couple have been together since 2024, after they were first spotted together at Glastonbury. 

Earlier this month, Cruz released the music video for his new single For Your Love.

Selena Gomez addresses calls for Benny Blanco divorce in new video
Selena Gomez addresses calls for Benny Blanco divorce in new video
Molly Mae Hague keeps it casual and glowing during airport arrival
Molly Mae Hague keeps it casual and glowing during airport arrival
Lauren Chapin: ‘Father Knows Best' youngest actor's actual life
Lauren Chapin: ‘Father Knows Best' youngest actor's actual life
Neve Campbell vs. Courteney Cox: ‘Scream 7' major salary difference
Neve Campbell vs. Courteney Cox: ‘Scream 7' major salary difference
Macaulay Culkin's fiancée Brenda Song pays homage to ‘Home Alone'
Macaulay Culkin's fiancée Brenda Song pays homage to ‘Home Alone'
Who is Rafael Olarra? Know all about Pedro Pascal's boyfriend
Who is Rafael Olarra? Know all about Pedro Pascal's boyfriend
‘Real Housewives' star Mary Cosby's son dies: Robert Jr. was 23
‘Real Housewives' star Mary Cosby's son dies: Robert Jr. was 23
Taylor Swift breaks cover with Travis Kelce as BRITs buzz continues
Taylor Swift breaks cover with Travis Kelce as BRITs buzz continues