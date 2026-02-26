Cruz Beckham channels family legacy with fun nod to the Spice Girls

Cruz had given each of his bandmates a Spice Girls-themed nicknames

Cruz Beckham shared behind-the-scenes insights from his UK tour on Wednesday.

It marked a milestone for Cruz, who has been building up to his sold out tour following the release of his single, For Your Love.

Ahead of his band's first show in Birmingham, the singer revealed a sweet tribute to his mum and the Spice Girls in a series of photos shared to his Instagram Story.

Showing off the stage monitors, Cruz had given each of his bandmates a Spice Girls-themed nicknames.

The monikers included, Smokey Spice, Stoney Spice, Coffee Spice and, Hairy Spice.

Cruz looked excited for his big day as the son of David and Victoria shared glimpses of the preparations before taking to the stage.

In one photo, Cruz rocked a leather jacket as he posed with two men who donned 'Crews Beckham' T-shirts.

In another he rocked a baseball cap with his band Cruz Beckham and The Breakers emblazoned across the top.

He wrote: 'See you soon Birmingham.'

Meanwhile, Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30 supported him throughout the tour, proudly showing of his tour merchandise - a hoodie with all of his tour dates on the back.

The couple have been together since 2024, after they were first spotted together at Glastonbury.

Earlier this month, Cruz released the music video for his new single For Your Love.