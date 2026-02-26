Cruz Beckham celebrates 21st year with UK tour milestone

The tour comes after the aspiring singer celebrated his 21st birthday this week

Cruz Beckham is passionately pursuing his music career, kicking off his UK tour in style on Wednesday as he took to the stage in Birmingham.

The 'Loyal and fierce' son of David and Victoria, 21, entertained the audience with songs from his album, Lick The Toad at Mama Roux's.

What caught attention was Cruz's supportive girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30, who rocked a Cruz Beckham and The Breakers baseball cap paired with a white vest.

It was delightful to watch her sing along and took photos on her phone as the singer beamed with pride.

It marked a milestone for Cruz, who has been building up to his sold out tour following the release of his single, For Your Love.

As far Cruz's style, he donned a red shirt and striped tie while performing with his guitar in hand.

The tour comes after the aspiring singer shared loved-up moments with his girlfriend as he celebrated his 21st birthday this week.

The young musician was filmed leading Apostel in an acoustic rendition of the much covered love song Somethin' Stupid, originally recorded by Carson and Gaile and made famous by Frank and Nancy Sinatra, who turned it into an international hit in 1967.

The sweet moment between the couple was shared by Apostel across social media as she paid tribute to Cruz on his milestone birthday.