Wednesday May 19 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger sheds light on how Chris Pratt is doing as a 'girl dad'

'It's so beautiful to be able to watch him [Pratt] step into this new role,' Katherine Schwarzenegger shared

Katherine Schwarzenegger opened up about how Chris Pratt is doing as a doting father to their baby daughter Lyla Maria.

During an appearance on the Drew Barrymore show, Katherine said, "I am so, so grateful and it's so beautiful to be able to watch him [Pratt] step into this new role of being a girl dad."

"He's the best husband and the best dad. I feel so grateful every single day for him." 

Calling their girl "perfect", Katherine also revealed her own experience of motherhood saying, "I love absolutely every minute of it. It's such a joy."

Chris and Katherine welcomed their little angel last year, who is 9 months' old now. The couple tied the knot in 2019.

"We both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly," Katherine told about their relationship to Barrymore.

